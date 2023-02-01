Suspended Ex-Missouri Judge Resigns Powerful Appointment | L...

News From Law.com

A former Missouri judge on Tuesday stepped down from a powerful appointment after the Missouri Supreme Court suspended his law license for threatening a political opponent years ago. Judges on the state's high court ruled unanimously to suspend Philip Prewitt's law license indefinitely. He can apply to be reinstated in two years. Prewitt resigned from his position as an administrative judge on the Administrative Hearing Commission shortly after the ruling, a spokeswoman for Republican Gov. Mike Parson confirmed.

Missouri

February 01, 2023, 1:34 PM