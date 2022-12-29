Suspended Brooklyn Surrogates Access to Chambers Restored as...

News From Law.com

An embattled Brooklyn Surrogate's Court judge will have her courthouse keys returned to her but remains blocked for now from presiding over cases. The ruling came in a lawsuit filed by Brooklyn Surrogate's Court Judge Harriet Thompson against court administrators. Thompson is pursuing her civil suit against the Office of Court Administration while the State Commission on Judicial Conduct investigates allegations against Thompson that she regularly made discriminatory remarks about fellow jurists and courthouse employees.

New York

December 29, 2022, 10:05 AM