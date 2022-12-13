Susman Godfrey Year-End Bonuses Outpace Big Law Market Scale...

News From Law.com

Susman Godfrey has announced associate bonuses significantly above the Big Law market scale — paying median bonuses ranging from $90,000 to $170,000 this week — although the scale is less than median bonuses the Houston-founded trial firm paid last year.Vineet Bhatia, a co-managing partner, said in an interview that the bonus scale is lower than in 2021, because last year's bonuses reflected special COVID-related bonuses a number of firms, including Davis Polk & Wardwell and Cravath, Swaine & Moore, paid during 2021.

