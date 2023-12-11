Susman Godfrey Smashes Market Bonus Scale, Paying Senior Ass...

News From Law.com

Trial boutique Susman Godfrey will beat the market and pay year-end associate bonuses ranging from $140,000 to $350,000 — amounts that triple the Big Law scale at the upper levels — and also pay associates at the new, higher market salary scale next year. The Houston-founded firm that expects record revenue this year will additionally pay special bonuses on top of traditional annual bonuses to all 270 employees, including 131 non-attorney employees. (For associates, the special bonus is included in their year-end bonuses.)

