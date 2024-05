News From Law.com

Attorneys from Susman Godfrey and McGuireWoods went head-to-head before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit Thursday in a case over whether the Virginia Department of Education has been violating the rights of disabled students and their families for decades. But there was strong pushback from the institutions.

May 10, 2024

