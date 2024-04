News From Law.com

Six homegrown Texas firms, including for the first time elite trial firm Susman Godfrey, are on the 2024 Am Law 100 ranking of the highest-grossing firms, with four of the six posting higher revenue and moving up in the ranking. Five of the six firms appeared on the Am Law 100 last year, except for Susman Godfrey, which moved up to 69th on the Am Law 100 from 110th last year.

Legal Services - Large Law

April 16, 2024, 5:13 PM

