Susman Godfrey Dismantles Federal Medical Billing Scheme | L...

News From Law.com

A Susman Godfrey team was handed a near total victory in a long-running skirmish with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services over its billing practices. In a recent opinion delivered by U.S. District Judge Jeremey D. Kernodle of the Eastern District of Texas, DHHS and its related federal agencies were stripped of seven medical provider rules being used to delay payment, increase the cost of billing and ultimately compensate providers at below market rates. Kernodle's opinion comes on the heels of an Aug. 3 decision in which the court held the federal departments unlawfully bypassed the Administrative Procedures Act's notice-and-comment requirement in issuing rules relating to the administrative fee and the grouping of claims in the arbitration process.

Health Care

August 30, 2023, 2:32 PM

nature of claim: /