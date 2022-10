New Suit - Contract

Frost Brown Todd filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of Susa Financial Inc. d/b/a FirstFunding Inc. The suit accuses Sprout Mortgage of defaulting on an over $200 million funding agreement loan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-01864, Susa Financial, Inc. v. Sprout Mortgage, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

October 13, 2022, 4:18 AM