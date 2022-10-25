Survey Reveals Legal Departments Strategies to Contain Litig...

News From Law.com

Corporate counsel and legal operations professionals agree that moving more work in-house is their go-to litigation cost containment strategy, according to a new report by the Association of Corporate Counsel and legal tech platform Everlaw. Almost 60% of the 200 in-house legal chiefs and ops professionals surveyed in the report said they prefer insourcing to limit litigation costs, while 52% also said they invest time into better balancing how work is divided between firms, managed service providers, and specialty firms.

