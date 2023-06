News From Law.com

Only 25% of in-house counsel responding to a new survey say they feel fully prepared to deal with a cyberattack. The more than 200 respondents to the survey—conducted by the Association of Corporate Counsel Australia and Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting—were in Australia, rather than the United States, the cyber-risk profiles of the two countries are similar.

June 30, 2023, 6:21 AM

