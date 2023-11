News From Law.com

Most people in Mississippi's county jails have been locked up at least three months without formal charges while waiting to go on trial. Some have longer wait times because two-thirds of the counties only convene grand juries two or three times a year, according to a survey released Thursday by a group that tracks justice issues. Mississippi does not require consistency among the 82 counties about how often grand juries meet to consider indictments.

