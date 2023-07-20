Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Mound Cotton Wollan & Greengrass on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance to New Jersey District Court. The suit, involving claims of significant damage caused by a sinkhole collapse, was filed by Blank Rome on behalf of real estate investment and management firm Surrey Equities and SALTRU Associates JV LLC. The case is 3:23-cv-03873, Surrey Equities, LLC et al v. Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 20, 2023, 3:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Saltru Associates JV, LLC

Surrey Equities, LLC

defendants

Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Mound Cotton Wollan & Greengrass

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute