New Suit

Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Co. was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The lawsuit, over a disputed property damage claim arising from additional sinkhole and depressions, was brought by Blank Rome on behalf of Saltru Associates JV LLC and Surrey Equities LLC, a real estate investment and management firm. According to the suit, Westchester claims that subsequent sinkholes and depressions are not covered under issued 'all-risks' property insurance policies. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02703, Surrey Equities, LLC et al v. Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 19, 2023, 7:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Saltru Associates JV, LLC

Surrey Equities, LLC

Plaintiffs

Blank Rome

defendants

Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute