Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bowman and Brooke on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against General Electric and Regal Beloit, an electric motor manufacturer, to California Southern District Court. The suit, over an allegedly faulty fan, was filed by the Frantz Law Group on behalf of Jesus Suro and other plaintiffs. The case is 3:23-cv-01215, Suro et al v. General Electric et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 30, 2023, 6:43 PM

Plaintiffs

Jesus Suro

Plaintiffs

Jade S. Koller

Frantz Law Group Aplc

defendants

General Electric

Regal Rexnord Corporation

Does 1-100

Elizabeth Renee Suro

defendant counsels

Bowman and Brooke

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims