New Suit - Securities Class Action

NuScale Power, Fluor Enterprises and other defendants were hit with a shareholder class action Monday in Oregon District Court on behalf of current and former NuScale employees. The complaint, filed by Stoll Stoll Berne Lokting & Shlachter, alleges that a 2022 restructuring of NuScale's equity was carried out to advantage the defendants at the expense of employees who held common units and common unit options. The total damages to the class exceeds $100 million, according to the suit. Global engineering firm Fluor was the controlling shareholder in NuScale at the time of the restructuring. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01410, Surina et al v. NuScale Power, LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

September 19, 2022, 8:58 PM