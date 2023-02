New Suit - Securities

Electric vehicle charging network provider Volta Industries and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by Shell for $169 million. The suit, brought by Rowley Law on behalf of Marjorie Surin, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. The case is 1:23-cv-01460, Surin v. Volta Inc. et al.

Automotive

February 22, 2023, 8:00 PM