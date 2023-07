New Suit - Personal Injury

Delta Air Lines was sued Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged injuries related to air travel. The lawsuit was brought by Horst Shewmaker LLC and Wilson Kehoe & Winingham on behalf of Sara Suri, who alleges that she sustained burns from hot coffee on a Delta flight. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03182, Suri v. Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

July 20, 2023, 8:53 AM

Sara Suri

Horst Shewmaker, LLC

Delta Air Lines, Inc.

nature of claim: 310/over alleged injuries related to air travel