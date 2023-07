Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against UMR Inc., a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group, and Sterling Jewelers to New Jersey District Court. The suit, which seeks reimbursement for medical services rendered, was filed by Callagy Law on behalf of Surgicore of Jersey City. The case is 2:23-cv-04088, Surgicore of Jersey City LLC v. UMR Inc. et al.

Health Care

July 31, 2023, 6:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Surgicore of Jersey City, LLC on assignment of Shannon F.

defendants

UMR, Inc.

Sterling Jewelers Inc.

defendant counsels

Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute