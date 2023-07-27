Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against UMR Inc. and Precision Gear Industries LLC, Group Health Benefit Plan to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Callagy Law on behalf of Surgicore of Jersey City, contends that UMR failed to fully reimburse the plaintiff for medically necessary joint ankle and left foot surgery. The case is 2:23-cv-04016, Surgicore Of Jersey City, LLC On Assignment Of Andrew K. v. UMR, Inc. et al.

Health Care

July 27, 2023, 4:39 AM

Plaintiffs

Surgicore Of Jersey City, LLC On Assignment Of Andrew K.

defendants

UMR, Inc.

Precision Gear Industries, LLC

defendant counsels

Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute