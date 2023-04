New Suit - Contract

UnitedHealthCare Insurance was slapped with a breach of contract lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The court action was filed by Poli, Moon & Zane on behalf of Surgery Center of Viera, which alleges underpayment for medical services. The case is 6:23-cv-00662, Surgery Center of Viera, LLC v. UnitedHealthCare Insurance Company.

Surgery Center of Viera, LLC

Poli, Moon & Zane, PLLC

UnitedHealthCare Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute