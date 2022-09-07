New Suit - ERISA

Cigna, the health insurer, and Eversource Energy, a publicly traded energy company, were hit with an ERISA lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court. The court action, which pertains to the underpayment of provided medical services, was brought by Callagy Law on behalf of Surgery Center of Viera LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-01605, Surgery Center of Viera, LLC v. Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company et al.

Health Care

September 07, 2022, 4:48 AM