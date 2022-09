New Suit - Trade Secrets

Hahn Loeser & Parks filed a trade secret lawsuit on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Surge Staffing LLC. The suit accuses a former branch manager of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information in her new role at competing company Resolve Human Resources. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05041, Surge Staffing LLC v. Tolbert et al.

Illinois

September 16, 2022, 12:46 PM