New Suit - Contract

Thompson Hine filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of Surge Staffing LLC. The suit, arising from alleged unpaid invoices, targets Eva Logistics Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00873, Surge Staffing, LLC v. Eva Logistics, Inc.

Business Services

March 03, 2023, 3:32 PM