The Florida Telephone Solicitation Act, intended to be an even stronger deterrent against unwanted calls and texts than the federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act, could be getting a major overhaul soon—and the plaintiffs bar is taking notice. This was surfaced by Law.com Radar, a source for high-speed legal news and litigation updates personalized to your practice.

Cybersecurity

April 20, 2023, 3:57 PM

