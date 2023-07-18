Surge in Citizen Suits Target Alleged Industrial Polluters i...

News From Law.com

A flurry of environmental lawsuits flowed into California courts last week, including a surge of "citizen suits" pursuing claims against businesses under the federal Clean Water Act for discharging polluted stormwater into Southern California waterways. The Clean Water Act suits, surfaced by Law.com Trend Detection, were filed by nonprofits Los Angeles Waterkeeper and San Diego Coastkeeper and included representation from environmental law firms Lozeau Drury and the Coast Law Group.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 18, 2023, 2:54 PM

nature of claim: /