New Suit - Contract

Hinckley, Allen & Snyder filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Connecticut District Court on behalf of dental technology company SurfCT.com Inc. The suit pursues claims against Imetric 4D Imaging Sarl, a manufacturer of dental imaging and related products. According to the complaint, Imetric has refused to ship products that the plaintiff paid for. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00735, SurfCT.com, Inc. v. Imetric 4D Imaging Sarl.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 06, 2023, 5:08 PM

Plaintiffs

SurfCT.com, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Hinckley, Allen & Snyder

defendants

Imetric 4D Imaging Sarl

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract