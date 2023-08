Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Foran Glennon Palandech Ponzi & Rudloff on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from water and sewage backup from the Highland Park sewer system, was filed by Norman J. Lerum PC on behalf of Surchi1 LLC. The case is 1:23-cv-05227, Surchi1 LLC v. Travelers Indemnity Co. of Connecticut.

Insurance

August 08, 2023, 4:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Surchi1, LLC

defendants

The Travelers Indemnity Company of Connecticut

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute