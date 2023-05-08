Who Got The Work

Foley & Lardner partner Melissa B. Coffey has entered an appearance for Florida billionaire Harry Sargeant III in a pending lawsuit that seeks to hold Sargeant personally liable for a $5 million judgment. The action was filed April 7 in Florida Southern District Court by Law Offices of Rodrigo S. Da Silva on behalf of Supreme Fuels Trading FZE, which holds the judgment against International Oil Trading Company LLC, a company owned by Sargeant. The suit was initiated pursuant to Florida's Proceedings Supplementary law, which allow a judgment creditor to pursue the property of a judgment debtor. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga, is 9:23-cv-80633, Supreme Fuels Trading FZE v. Sargeant, III.

Energy

May 08, 2023, 8:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Supreme Fuels Trading FZE

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Rodrigo S. Da Silva, P.A.

defendants

Harry Sargeant, III

defendant counsels

Foley & Lardner

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims