Supreme Courts Affirmative Action Ruling Brings Inequality o...

News From Law.com

Few doubt the overwhelming data showing the strong positive correlation between a college education and income earnings and other opportunities for advancement in the country. That is a principal reason why affirmative action in college admissions became such a fault line for many. In Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina, the U.S. Supreme Court, 6-3, severely limited, if not effectively eliminated, affirmative action in college admissions.

September 20, 2023, 8:00 AM

nature of claim: /