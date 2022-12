News From Law.com

The Supreme Court of the United States has passed on a chance to weigh in on federal judges' financial conflicts of interest. The justices let stand a ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that threw out a $2.75 billion judgment for patent infringement because the trial judge's spouse owned $4,687.99 of stock in one of the parties.

December 05, 2022, 12:58 PM