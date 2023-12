News From Law.com

The U.S. Supreme Court will not be adding a major hot-button case about minor conversion therapy laws to its docket this term, the court said Monday, over the dissents of three conservative justices. The court rejected an appeal from a Christian marriage and family counselor who said that the Washington state's ban on therapy that seeks to change a minor's sexual orientation or gender identity violates the free speech clause of the First Amendment.

