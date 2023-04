News From Law.com

The U.S. Supreme Court will consider the speed with which due process requires that a recovery hearing be held for people whose property was seized by law enforcement during a criminal investigation, though the owner has not been charged with a crime. The justices on Monday agreed to hear an appeal by Alabama-based car owners whose vehicles were held for months before they were afforded a hearing to challenge the civil forfeiture of the their automobiles.

Alabama

April 17, 2023, 6:17 PM

