News From Law.com

Within hours of a U.S. Supreme Court decision dismantling a key provision of the Voting Rights Act, Texas lawmakers announced plans to implement a strict voter ID law that had been blocked by a federal court. Lawmakers in Alabama said they would press forward with a similar law that had been on hold. The ruling continues to reverberate across the country a decade later.

Alabama

June 06, 2023, 2:37 PM

nature of claim: /