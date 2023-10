News From Law.com

A South Carolina case about gerrymandering—the drawing of legislative district lines to maximize political power—that could affect voting rights around the country will be one of the cases decided by the U.S. Supreme Court during its upcoming 2023-24 term. The case, Alexander v. South Carolina State Conference of the NAACP, concerns the way state legislatures consider race and party when they are redrawing state voting maps.

October 11, 2023, 8:00 AM

