The U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling reviving the debate on religious accommodations in the workplace sent a glaring message to employers: They had better have a good reason for denying an employee's request. But what constitutes a good reason? Experts say the ruling makes that harder to determine, though it does set the bar higher for employers to show that an accommodation would be an "undue hardship."

July 25, 2023, 8:39 AM

