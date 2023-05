News From Law.com

A divided U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled against a foundation for Andy Warhol in a copyright infringement case over the late artist's silkscreen portrait of the singer Prince, which was adapted from a photograph. The high court's 7-2 decision in favor of photographer Lynn Goldsmith spurred sharp words between two usual allies on the bench: Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

May 18, 2023, 12:38 PM

nature of claim: /