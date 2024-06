News From Law.com

The Delaware Supreme Court has overturned a decision that invalidated the state's permanent absentee and early voting laws, finding the plaintiffs didn't have standing to make their challenge. The decision, written by Justice Gary Traynor and released on June 28, is a win for the Munger, Tolles & Olson team that worked with the Delaware Department of Justice.

Delaware

June 28, 2024, 2:03 PM