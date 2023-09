News From Law.com

The Supreme Court's decision siding with Black voters in an Alabama redistricting case gave Democrats and voting rights activists a surprising opportunity before the 2024 elections. New congressional maps would have to include more districts in Alabama and potentially other states where Black voters would have a better chance of electing someone of their choice, a decision widely seen as benefiting Democrats.

Alabama

September 18, 2023, 10:24 AM

nature of claim: /