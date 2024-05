News From Law.com

Former U.S. Rep. John Barrow is running to unseat appointed incumbent Justice Andrew Pinson on the Supreme Court of Georgia in the May 21 nonpartisan primary election.But Barrow's decision to center his judicial campaign around abortion and reproductive rights—rather than remain quiet on the topic that could come before him as a justice, if elected to the high court—landed the challenger before a federal judge Monday.

Georgia

May 14, 2024, 3:01 PM

