Supreme Court of Georgia Announces New Rules Effective Jan. ...

The Supreme Court of Georgia has announced its approval of rule changes that'll impact lawyers. Beginning next year, the state's highest appellate court will implement revisions to rules governing filings, court operations and additional administrative protocols."The new rules will go into effect on Jan. 1, 'except to the extent that, in the opinion of the Court, their application to a pending matter would not be feasible or would work an injustice,'" read the court's announcement.

Georgia

September 06, 2023, 11:12 AM

