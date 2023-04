News From Law.com

The U.S. Supreme Court wrapped up its arguments Wednesday with a case in which two of the three lawyers who took part are women. But that split was not at all reflective of the court's term, in which women presented less than a quarter of the arguments. The percentages haven't changed much in years, even as women now account for roughly half of all law school graduates and a record four of the nine Supreme Court justices.

District of Columbia

April 29, 2023, 7:02 AM

