News From Law.com

The Connecticut Supreme Court affirmed an appellate court's decision to reverse the judgement of a trial court, given after jury verdict in favor of the plaintiff, The plaintiff, William Dobie, was driving behind a snowplow, when the snowplow hit the manhole cover and knocked it off, and seconds later, the plaintiff's vehicle fell into the open manhole, the opinion said.

Connecticut

April 17, 2023, 4:03 PM

