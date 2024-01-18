Supreme Court Determines Town Clerk Cant Withhold Slate of V...

News From Law.com

The Connecticut Supreme Court ruled a town clerk did exceed the office's authority when she only filed the Independent Party's slate of candidates supported by the Danbury Republican Town Committee. Another slate of candidates were approved by the Independent Party at a prior meeting, which were supported by the Danbury Democratic Town Committee, according to court documents. In addition, one of the candidates on the slate from the second meeting submitted to the Secretary of the State was the Republican town clerk and defendant, Janice Giegler, the decision said.

