News From Law.com

After 17 years, an estate has not been settled, and continues to go down the path of further litigation due to an alleged breach of fiduciary duty by a trustee. The Connecticut Supreme Court was faced with the issue of whether a trustee of an inter vivos trust, a trust created during the life of the settlor, who is a residuary beneficiary of the estate is required to protect and collect assets not yet transferred to the trust, the opinion said.

Connecticut

November 09, 2023, 2:20 PM

nature of claim: /