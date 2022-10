News From Law.com

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell will face defamation claims filed by a voting machine company after the U.S. Supreme Court denied his petition for appeal Monday. The case dates back to Lindell's first motion to dismiss in the dispute filed by Dominion Voting Systems after he and others claimed the company rigged the election against former President Donald Trump.

District of Columbia

October 03, 2022, 11:37 AM