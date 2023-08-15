Supreme Court Declines to Unseal Family Court Documents | La...

News From Law.com

The defense attorney for Michelle Troconis, an alleged conspirer in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, attempted to acquire a family court hearing involving the custody of the Dulos children. The courts blocked him. Jon L. Schoenhorn, defense attorney for Troconis and plaintiff in this case, commenced a mandamus action in the Hartford Superior Court in April 2021 against Melodie Moss, the chief court reporter for the Judcial district of Stamford-Norwalk. According to court documents, Moss declined to produce the family court transcripts to Schoenhorn, and the plaintiff sought an injunction pursuant to General Statutes § 51-61 (c). The defendant filed a motion to dismiss, and argued the court lacked subject matter jurisdiction because the trial court would have to overturn the family court's order, the opinion said.

Connecticut

August 15, 2023, 6:24 PM

