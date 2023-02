News From Law.com

Williams & Connolly's Lisa Blatt, WilmerHale's Seth Waxman and Gibson Dunn's Ted Boutrous are among the lawyers set to appear at the podium for two important Section 230-related cases. Plus, a look at newly filed cert petition that seeks to bring questions about materiality in federal fraud statutes to the justices.

Technology

February 14, 2023, 5:00 AM