Next week's U.S. Supreme Court oral arguments docket includes a case that revolves around the role the federal government has in tracking Native American tribes' water resources. Plus: The first proposal for a U.S. Supreme Court ethics code has been put out by the groups Project On Government Oversight (POGO) and Lawyers Defending American Democracy.

District of Columbia

March 14, 2023, 6:45 AM