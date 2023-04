News From Law.com

The U.S. Supreme Court considered disclosure requirements for direct listings of stock in a securities-related case involving the messaging company Slack. Also, the post-Dobbs landscape may be bringing the Comstock Act to the justices' attention. Plus, the high court left in place a controversial ruling from a federal appeals court that barred so-called incentive awards for class representatives in class action lawsuits.

April 18, 2023

