The U.S. Supreme Court took more than two hours hearing a debate over a religious person's right to be accommodated in their work schedule. Plus, a False Claims Act case that could be a pendulum shift in favor of whistleblowers, and the justices referee a waterfront fight between the states of New Jersey and New York.

April 19, 2023, 6:45 AM

